MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown School District is expanding its aerospace education program – it is already a hit at the high school. Now, the older students are helping get middle schoolers interested.



Junior Doris Biney is learning to fly in her Middletown High School classroom. She sees a career in the sky.



“Becoming a commercial pilot and also having my private pilot’s license,” Biney said, sitting at the controls of a high-end flight simulator.



Sophomore Seth Varrato already has his federal drone license. He’s also in the mechanical technology program.



“That got me introduced into what it’s like to build an aircraft,” Varrato said. “I learned so many different skills doing that.”



Skills that are in high demand at companies that are right nearby.



“We know in Connecticut there’s a huge aerospace industry and there’s thousands of job openings,” explained Paul Pelletier, the teacher who runs the aerospace program.



Some students are already using those skills.



“I have an internship with a company in Hartford and they work with drones, and I really love that,” said freshman Nathan Shapiro Rosado. “Flying and not having to be up in the clouds and stuff.”



While it is great that the high school has that program, Middletown wants younger students to get interested in aerospace as well. That’s why some of the high school students helped create a flight simulator for Beman Middle School. It is not just any simulator, either. They made sure that it could really grab people’s attention.



“What used to be a piper aircraft, we converted it into a flight simulator, and we brought it over to Beman Middle School,” Verrato said.



Most of the fuselage of a small airplane now sits in an airy space in the school’s Innovation Center. What looks to some like an arcade game might be just the thing to get students hooked on mechanics and engineering.



For example, while Doris Biney is flying high now, just a couple years ago, she didn’t think a career as a pilot was possible.



“I did have an interest, but I never thought it would happen,” said Biney. “Since I came here, I’ve been introduced to all these opportunities, and it actually feels more achievable and more closer now.”



Thanks to Middletown’s aerospace program, the sky’s the limit.