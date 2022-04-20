NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — High school students from Middletown spent their Wednesday morning honoring the Connecticut men killed in the Battle at Iwo Jima 77 years ago.

Thirty-five students from Vinal Technical High School made the trip up Route 9 to Connecticut’s Iwo Jima Memorial Park in New Britain. For some, it was their first time visiting the World War II memorial.

“Our purpose is to never forget those gentlemen who gave their lives for our freedom,” said Raymond Carrier, the Iwo Jima Memorial Foundation’s president said.

It’s been almost 80 years, but those who lost their lives in the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945 are far from forgotten.

“I think it’s important because like everything that’s happening… It’s good to have like us and younger kids who weren’t around at that time to understand and help the community because it was a sad time… Great lives were lost,” sophomore Eliz Rodriguez said.

Students joined with community volunteers to plant 100 American flags in the park — one for each Connecticut soldier killed in the line of duty during the battle.

“It takes the two of us pretty much two to three hours to put them all up, and the children can do it a lot faster than that,” Carrier said.

“I wanted to be out here because each flag feels like it represents somebody,” sophomore Adyn Darling said.

It wasn’t just a chance for students to get out of the classroom on a beautiful April morning, it was an opportunity to learn about an important part of American history — a lesson not found inside any high school history textbook.

“You always, I usually pass by this place on the highway and stuff and never really thought about it much,” Darling said. “But now that I’m here and helping, it really changed how I feel about veterans and stuff. I feel a lot more knowledgeable, and I feel that every veteran should be represented in some way.”

The Newington Volunteer Fire Department used its ladder truck to change the 48-star flag on the monument. Standing at 40 feet high, the monument is the only one in the world built by two Iwo Jima survivors.

If you’d like to visit the Iwo Jima Memorial Park located at 1 Iwo Jima Way in New Britain, it’s open 24 hours a day. Learn more about the park here.