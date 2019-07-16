1  of  2
Breaking News
Several children at Newington summer camp taken to hospital due to heat-related illnesses Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

Middletown work zone safety enforcement conference planned for Tuesday

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A press conference aimed at keeping road workers safe is scheduled for Tuesday by officials from the Connecticut DOT.

Along with state police, state DOT officials and the Connecticut Construction Industries Association are coming together on Tuesday to announce a new initiative for work zone safety enforcement.

They hope this will increase safety through the end of the 2019 construction season.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss