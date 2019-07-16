Middletown work zone safety enforcement conference planned for Tuesday

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A press conference aimed at keeping road workers safe is scheduled for Tuesday by officials from the Connecticut DOT.

Along with state police, state DOT officials and the Connecticut Construction Industries Association are coming together on Tuesday to announce a new initiative for work zone safety enforcement.

They hope this will increase safety through the end of the 2019 construction season.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.