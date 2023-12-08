CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Ahead of the Army-Navy football game at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, runners from both academies ran through several states with the game ball in hand.

It’s the first time the Army-Navy game will be played in New England for the first time in the series’ 124-year history.

Their 450-mile trek started Tuesday from the naval academy in Annapolis, Maryland. They arrived in Connecticut early Friday morning.

It’s one of the oldest and most storied rivalries in college football. The Midshipmen lead the series 62–53–7, but the Black Knights won last year’s matchup 20-17 in a double-overtime thriller.

Aside from bragging rights being on the line, Army will be looking to secure the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy, which is awarded annually to the winner of the series of games between the three major service academies.

Air Force already beat Navy this season, while Army beat Air Force in a huge upset. If the Black Knights beat the Midshipmen, they will secure the trophy. If Navy wins, there will be a three-way tie and last year’s winner — Air Force — would retain the trophy.

According to Gillette’s website, Army and Navy have sold out their ticket blocks for the game.