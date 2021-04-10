Midstate Medical Center nurses rally Saturday for higher wages

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Nurses at Midstate Medical Center are pushing for more money. They held an informational picket and car parade Saturday as they work to negotiate new contracts.

They said higher wages will help the Hartford HealthCare system keep experienced nurses while also recruiting new ones.

Registered Nurse Jaime Marcucci told News 8, “We have nurses from all over Midstate Medical. We have nurses who are working in operating rooms. Operating — being a part of the operations your family members are receiving. There are nurses who are taking care of your family members post-operatively. Family members in the emergency room, family birthing. We are a part of your family at a lot of stages of life.”

The nurses have been negotiating these new contracts since November. They said some senior nurses have gone seven years without a raise.