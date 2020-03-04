1  of  2
Mike Bloomberg names Former New Haven Mayor Harp as co-chair of Connecticut campaign

Connecticut

by: WTNH Staff

(WTNH) — Former New Haven Mayor Toni Harp has been named co-chair of former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign in Connecticut.

Harp will work alongside Former State Majority Leader Ed Marcus.

Related Content: Mike Bloomberg’s campaign opens first Connecticut headquarters

The campaign plans to open 10 offices across the state and have them staffed up with about 30 people.

The Elm City’s current mayor, Justin Elicker has not yet said who he’s backing in the presidential race.

Connecticut’s primary election is on April 28.

