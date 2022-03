NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Milford-based RumRunners band performed a lively set during the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday.

The seven-piece, high-energy group has been rocking for more than 20 years, supporting several charities along the way.

During the parade, RumRunners stopped for a few minutes to perform for the energetic crowd.

See the full video below.