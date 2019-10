Mos Antenor, 42, drives a bulldozer while clearing the road after Hurricane Dorian Mclean’s Town, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Friday Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A catholic school in Milford is helping people in the Bahamas recover from Hurricane Dorian.

Students at Saint Mary School donated money to wear crazy socks to school. Their fundraiser brought in more than $900. A generous family matched that amount.

A check for more than $1,800 is being sent to the Red Cross to help with relief efforts.