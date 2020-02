MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Russel Molleur of Milford is due in court on Thursday after being accused of attacking his former neighbor.

57-year-old Russel Molleur is set to appear at a pre-trial hearing on Thursday. Police say Molleur brutally attacked Lori Wierzbicki last year after he was evicted from his home. Molleur’s plea deal was thrown out of court last month.