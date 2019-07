(WTNH) — A Milford man is due in court later Tuesday after being charged with robbing a bank in Beacon Falls.

40-year-old Michael Alldredge was arrested on Monday. Police say he held up a Liberty Bank on South Main Street back in May.

Alldredge is being held on a $250,000 bond.

