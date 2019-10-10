1  of  2
Milford PD to host Annual Police Auction

Connecticut

by: Nicole Boucher

Posted: / Updated:
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford Police Department will be holding their Annual Police Auction this Saturday, October 12.

A preview of auction items will be available to attendees at 9 a.m. and the event officially begins at 10 a.m.

There will be many bicycles of various shapes and sizes and other miscellaneous items up for auction. They will be sold to the highest bidder in as is condition.

This year’s volunteer auctioneer is John Carissime.

The event will be held at the rear of the Milford Police Department at 430 Boston Post Road.

