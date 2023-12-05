MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Retail stores in Connecticut and across the country are suffering from a spike in shoplifting, according to a recent report by the National Retail Federation.

The organization said that in 2022, U.S. stores lost $112 billion due to shrinkage caused by theft, compared to only $94 billion lost in 2021.

“While theft has an undeniable impact on retailer margins and profitability, retailers are highly concerned about the heightened levels of violence and threat of violence associated with theft and crime,” the report said.

This spike in shoplifting is also being seen in Connecticut, Milford police said.

“Statistically, we’ve had an increase in reported shopliftings this year compared to last year,” James Cox, a patrolman said.

Police said they responded to 350 reported thefts last year. Yet, this year, there have already been roughly 400 thefts excluding December, which police said is typically the busiest month for shoplifting calls.

“Typically a little increase over the holidays. It’s just a numbers game,” Cox said. “We have more shoppers in the stores, more people in the stores so chances are you’re going to have more shoplifters in the stores.”

Milford police mostly respond to calls at the Connecticut Post Mall and big box stores like Target and Walmart. One of the most commonly stolen items is clothes, police said.

Cox says many shoplifters will illegally sell the items they steal to make a profit. The Milford Police Department said it plans to increase targeted patrol near retail stores throughout December.

The Connecticut Post Mall said they are prepared with security programs in place this holiday season.

“A stringent security program in place and work hand-in-hand with local officials like the Milford Police Department to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable time while visiting Connecticut Post Mall,” said Ken Sterba, the general manager of the Connecticut Post Mall, in a written statement.

Target and Walmart did not respond to our request for comment yet.