MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A local police department is sending out a warning to people of scam calls being made posing as officers.

Milford police say they’ve gotten two reports about strange calls appearing to be from the department’s number. The caller identifies himself as a member of the force and asks for a return call.

Milford police say this is not them. If you get a similar call, do not to return it and call police as soon as possible.