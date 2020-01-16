Million dollar state grant will help fight homelessness in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This week, Governor Ned Lamont announced a new $1.1 million state grant that’ll support the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness (CCEH).

The state funds will help the ongoing efforts to prevent families and individuals from becoming homeless, as well as get homeless families and individuals out of shelters and into permanent housing.

In a statement Thursday, Governor Lamont said, “Increasing the availability of housing for those who are most vulnerable of becoming homeless results in stronger, safer, and more stable communities where families thrive and businesses grow.”

The $1.1 million will be split among the seven regions throughout the state.

The CCEH tells News 8, the amount of money allocated to each region will be based on the ones with the most volume and need.

Of the seven regions, Greater Hartford, Greater New Haven and Fairfield County are at the top of the list.

This grant comes nearly two months after a $2.5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund, a philanthropic effort led by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Lamont says the flexible assistance funding will complement the first donation.

The $1.1 million grant will help over 700 families from becoming homeless or help them get out of the shelters and into a stable housing situation.