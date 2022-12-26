Conn. (WTNH) — Millions of people are heading home on Monday after spending time with loved ones on Christmas over the weekend.

But, a massive winter storm has been causing chaos for travelers all over the country.

A lot of families didn’t even make it home for Christmas this year, with an arctic blast sweeping across the country, forcing thousands of flight cancellations in the last few days. At Bradley International Airport, some travelers are looking to get out of Connecticut after the holiday.

The prolonged winter storm that brought heavy snow, intense winds, and brutal cold to most of the U.S. this past week has not only affected travel and flights, but officials also say 37 people were killed. On top of this, thousands were left without power on Christmas.

Perhaps the worst impact was in Buffalo, New York, where nearly four feet of snow fell on the ground. Governor Hochul called it the most devastating storm in Buffalo’s history.

Here in Connecticut, frigid temperatures have settled in after the storm, heightening concerns for the state’s most vulnerable population. New Haven officials told News 8 that precautions are in place to keep people warm.

“We’ve activated the cold weather protocol for the city. We have three overnight warming centers that will accommodate over 100 individuals. We’ve never had that capacity before,” said New Haven Emergency Operations Director Rick Fontana.

The drastic temperature drop led Governor Lamont to activate the state’s severe cold weather protocol, which went into effect Sunday night at 6 p.m. and will run until noon on Tuesday. If residents need a place to escape the cold, officials said to call 211.

The brutal blizzard conditions also led to nearly 5,000 flights being canceled in the U.S. on Friday, 3,800 on Saturday, and 2,800 on Christmas Day.

AAA predicted 112 million Americans would travel at least 50 miles or more away from home by the end of 2022. The holiday travel period runs from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. They also said the travel time is extended this year since Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on Sundays, giving Americans a little extra time to return home.

And that extra time now may be crucial for families going home now that they could be held up at the airport.