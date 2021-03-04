Millwright’s Restaurant buying a farm, looking to hire a full-time farmer

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s farm to table to a new level – One local restaurant is buying a farm and looking to hire a full-time farmer. Millwright’s Restaurant and Tavern owner Tyler Anderson said it’s something he’s thought about doing for nearly a decade. 

“One of the best things I like about working in New England is the ability to have farms so near us,” he said. 

They’ll grow fresh fruits and vegetables for the restaurant but they’ll also use the space for COVID-friendly entertaining.

“We’re going to have events on property,” said Anderson. “I think that people, coming out of COVID, will still want to be outdoors a lot.”

At one point, Anderson maintained a three acre-farm at his home. 

“COVID has personally rekindled my love with the outdoors and so that means I get to work on a farm a little more, so work on one cook on one and it’ll supply our vegetables here,” he said. 

He said it won’t take away business from the local farmers he already works with — you won’t see his produce at a farmers market. Rather, it’s a passion project.

“I love cooking food that I see grow,” he said. 

Anderson says he hopes to find a farmer who can also hold agriculture classes for kids.

“As we search for a farmer, we hope to find someone who has that gift of teaching as well,” he said. 

The plan is to have the farm operating this summer. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford, Trinity Health of New England partner to make mass COVID vaccination clinic for teachers

News /

Lake Compounce marks 175 seasons; announces changes are coming with May 29 opening

News /

CT capitol PD on high alert after D.C. Capitol PD issue warning of known threat to nation's capital

News /

New Britain educators get COVID vaccine as part of massive effort to get school employees vaccinated, students back to classrooms

News /

Gov. Lamont appoints new acting CT Commissioner of Education

News /

Hartford HealthCare receives first shipment of J&J COVID vaccine

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss