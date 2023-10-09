NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You bought your ticket, hoping to win the Powerball jackpot — but what do you do if you miss the lucky numbers?

With an estimated $1.5 billion prize on the line Monday night (with an estimated take-home cash value of $679.8 million in Connecticut), you’ll want to know if you’ll beat the odds.

Lucky for you, the Connecticut Lottery has a tool for you to see if you’ve won. You can check the organization’s website to enter the draw date and your numbers to learn if you’ve won a prize.

What are those odds? Well, to match five numbers and the Powerball for the jackpot, you are looking at a one-in-292,201,338 chance.