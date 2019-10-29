Miss America expected to bring thousands to Mohegan Sun in December

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– Here she comes Miss America. They’ll soon be singing that on stage at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

The new Miss America will be crowned for the first time in Connecticut on December 19th and with her will be a week-long competition, which is expected to bring in tens of thousands of visitors.

In addition to Mohegan Sun, many area attractions along with hotels and restaurants are expected to be busy as candidates from all 50 states and the District Columbia arrive with family and friends.

“Our folks tend to want to branch out. They want to see the community that’s welcoming them here,” said Regina Hopper, President, Miss America. “They want to go out and visit the local retailers to say thank you for the support from the community. So yeah I suspect you’ll see them out and about roaming around.”

The candidates for Miss America will start arriving December 10th and 11th and Mohegan Sun’s hotels are already more than 70 percent booked.