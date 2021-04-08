Miss America Organization reaches three year deal to bring contest back to Mohegan Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– In Uncasville, we are at the Cabaret Theater at Mohegan Sun where a big announcement was made between Mohegan Sun and the Miss America Organization.  They have reached a three year deal to bring that contest here to Mohegan Sun again.

That competition will be here in December but the general manager hopes that other big events will be coming before that so they can get more people back to work.

“They’re talking about over a thousand people when you think about the expo and the arena. Not all full time staff. Some of them are retired workers or they work another job. It’s their second job. But really the heart of our organization are the team members that work those big events. Very very important to our business and they just do a tremendous job. So we’re excited to get them back to our property,” said Jeff Hamilton, Pres. & General Manager, Mohegan Sun.

History was made in 2019 when Miss America left New Jersey for Mohegan Sun but then history was made again for the reigning Miss America and Miss Connecticut because there were no contests in 2020. 

So they are now the longest reigning crown holders.

