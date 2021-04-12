Miss. Connecticut, Miss. Connecticut Outstanding Teen 2021 crowned

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A new Miss. Connecticut has been crowned. It’s Ellington’s Sapna Raghavan.

Raghavan competed against other women from across the state. She is the second woman to hold both the Miss. Connecticut Outstanding Teen title (won in 2015) and that of Miss. Connecticut.

She will represent the state later this year in the Miss. America pageant also being held at Mohegan Sun.

RELATED: Miss America Organization reaches three-year deal to bring contest back to Mohegan Sun



There is also a new Miss. Connecticut’s Outstanding Teen 2021: Aicha Diallo of West Haven won the title over the weekend.

“The new titleholders are the first to be crowned in two years following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the postponement of the 2020 Competition,” the organization explained.