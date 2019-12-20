Beauty and Brains: Miss Virginia is Miss America 2020, Miss CT leaves pageant fourth runner-up

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — 51 women from across the nation competed Thursday night in the Miss.America 2.0 pageant to be crowed Miss.America 2020.

The event took place for the first time at Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut. It was hosted by Mario Lopez.

Miss Virginia, Camille Schrier was crowned Miss America Thursday night.

Miss Virginia’s platform was that of science; she sets out to inspire kids to pursue STEM as a career.

A scientist herself, she said in her interview Thursday, “We need to show that Miss America can be a scientist, and a scientist can be Miss America.”

She is known for doing “Bill Nye the Science Guy-esque” science demonstrations during her talent portion of the competition.

Miss. Connecticut, Jillian Duffy of Burlington, a vocal talent, was announced as a top-5 finalist Thursday night.

Duffy, a pediatric cancer and stroke survivor, has a health-based platform.

The American Heart Association tweeted their support to her Thursday night writing, “#JillianDuffy knows all too well the devastation heart disease can bring. This cancer and stroke survivor just made the final five at #MissAmerica #GoRedforWomen.”

During her interview, she said she would best serve the country as Miss.America because “America needs a champion right now and I am that champion.”

The Hartford Courant reported back in June when Duffy won Miss.Connecticut, that “Meeting other young survivors, especially through the organization’s partnership with Connecticut Children’s, will be a primary thrust of Duffy’s tenure as the state’s top titleholder.”