(WTNH)–Police are asking you to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old girl from Springfield, Massachusetts.

Police said Lizmarie Asencio ran away when she was in DCF custody.

She is believed to be in the Waterbury or Bridgeport area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Springfield Police.

