WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Commuters traveling through the Waterbury Mixmaster will have to find a different route to get to work starting Monday night.

The Department of Transportation is closing Exit 31 on Rt. 8 Northbound for about six weeks starting at 10 p.m. Monday. The exit connects Rt. 8 Northbound to Interstate 84 Eastbound.

Instead of driving on to Interstate 84 Eastbound at Exit 31, drivers will have to keep going north to Exit 35. This is a left exit where a U-turn was build. Drivers will have to take that U-turn and head back south on Rt. 8. Then, they can pick up Interstate 84 Eastbound from there.

Signage will be posted on Rt. 8 for alternate routes.

The interchange that connects Interstate 84 and Rt. 8 was first opened to the public in 1968. The state DOT is planning for the future of the Mixmaster, as its lifespan will end in about 25 years.

As a part of the “New Mix,” DOT will analyze various replacement options to modernize and improve the interchange.

According to the New Mix website, about 190,000 trips occur on the interchange each day, though it was originally designed to accommodate 100,000 trips daily. By 2045, that number is expected to reach 225,000.

The New Mix said it is aimed to improve both the safety and functionality of the exchange, and also reduce the amount of time commuters spend in traffic.