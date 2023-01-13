Conn. (WTNH) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day marks the birthday of one of the most influential civil rights activists in the country.

How can you honor him this year in Connecticut?

Check out our list of events across the state this weekend and on Monday:

Saturday, January 14:

“Why We Can’t Wait”: MLK Jr. Celebration | Livestream via Zoom

The Windham-Willimantic NAACP is hosting a celebration for Martin Luther King Jr. via Zoom. The event will feature guest speaker and community activist Attorney Michael A. Jefferson, Esq. Register here.

Sunday, January 15:

17th Annual MLK Celebration & Keynote Address | Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Rd., Westport

The three-day celebration will wrap-up on Sunday with a keynote address by the author, filmmaker, and artist Junauda Petrus with on-site book signings. The Regional Center for the Arts will also perform.

MLK Celebration at New Haven Museum | 114 Whitney Ave., New Haven

The free family programming includes storytelling – including fables, anecdontes, and stories honoring Martin Luther King Jr.’s work – by Joy Donaldson, Waltrina Kirkland, and Clifton Graves. Ms. Hanan’s Dance and Beyong will perform, and Peabody Museum scientists will introduce specimens. Register here.

No Change, No Growth MLK Birthday Celebration | Revival Church: 450 West Todd St., Hamden

The Hamden Black History Committee will provide the 2023 awards to graduating Hamden High School students through community donations. The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will also be accepting donations at the event for the Hamden Warming Center.

Sunday Funday Storytime | Mill River Park: 1010 Washington Blvd., Stamford

The Whittingham Discovery Center will host a storytime at 10 a.m., where kids will read Lisbeth Kaiser’s “Who Was Martin Luther King Jr.” The story shares MLK Jr.’s life and work.

Monday, January 16:

Celebrate MLK All-District Choir Festival | 24 Gallop Hill Rd., Ledyard

Students from Ledyard High School will perform repertoire rooted in Dr. King’s legacy at 6 p.m. on January 16 with special guest appearances from Terry L. Jones, Lisa Clayton, and the Lisa Clayton Singers.

Free Community Day | New Britain Museum of American Art: 56 Lexington St., New Britain

Immerse yourself in an afternoon of art-making, music, and learning led by the CT Center for Nonviolence. The group includes teaching artists and certified nonviolence trainers. ‘Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: A Historical Perspective” film will be screened, followed by drumming and afro beat-led dancing.

Freedom March | Norwich City Hall: 100 Broadway, Norwich

A freedom march to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. will commence in the David Ruggles Memorial Courtyard in front of Norwich City Hall at 1:15 p.m., followed by a celebratory reflection delivered by The Revered Paul Doyle Pastor.

MLK Day in Simsbury Celebration | Eno Memorial Hall: 754 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury

Simsbury will honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s influence on the civil rights movement and reflect on his summers spent in Connecticut in 1944 and 1947 with a keynote address at 2 p.m. by Dr. Camelia Lawrence and music from the Simsbury High School Gospel Choir.

2nd Annual MLK Day Children’s March | 59 Main St., Cheshire

Children will gather and make a difference by marching through the streets of Cheshire to promote unity, peace, and elevate younger voices. Activities will begin at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at 1 p.m., followed by the march and lunch.

27th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration | Ridgefield Playhouse: 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield

This free event honors Martin Luther King Jr. with an awards ceremony, speakers, and performances. A special Dr. King Community Service Award will also be presented to an outstanding member of the community.