Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods announce that casinos will begin reopening June 1

MASHANTUCKET and UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and the Mohegan Tribe have announced on Wednesday that they will begin to reopen the Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun on Monday, June 1 with safety guidelines in place.

Based on the collaborative guidelines, each Tribal Nation has developed their own policies for reopening. Both casinos will however, incorporate physical distancing and protective equipment in its plans.

Additionally, neither will open its concert venues, buffets or poker rooms, and tenant restaurants will be open for take-out only.

Both casinos will also cater to Connecticut and Rhode Island residents only, with no out-of-state marketing to New York or Massachusetts, and no out-of-state buses will be accepted.

Mohegan Sun detailed the new requirements on their website that include social distancing, additional cleaning and sanitizing, temperature checks for guests and teams members, and the wearing of masks unless eating, drinking or smoking. Restaurant seating will also be reduced and spaced out. In their hotels, turn down service will not be offered and housekeeping will be limited.

“The Mashantucket Pequots and Mohegan Tribe have called Connecticut home for hundreds of years. We have deep roots within our communities and are fortunate to call many of our neighbors team members and friends. As we developed our new guidelines for reopening which expanded on the rigorous safety policies already in place at Mohegan Sun, the safety of these team members, neighbors, partners and friends were at the forefront of each decision we made. We have spent the past 10 weeks putting extraordinary measures in place including cutting edge technology to protect the safety and health of all individuals who walk through the doors of Mohegan Sun as well as to ensure the safety of our community as a whole. The new guidelines, which were shared with state officials weeks ago, are based off recommendations from experts nationally and around the globe and have been implemented at several of our other resort destinations across the country – some of which are now open or will be later this month. As we enter our “new normal” we are excited to welcome back our team members who are an extension of our Mohegan family and to once again begin working with many of our local partners and businesses to help stimulate the Connecticut economy.” James Gessner, Chairman of the Mohegan Tribe.

“We’re proud to partner with the Mohegan Tribe to ensure we develop the most responsible plan for helping the state of Connecticut recover swiftly and safely from the crippling economic impact of this pandemic. The safety, health and wellbeing of our Tribal community, guests, team members and local communities remain our number one priority as we prepare to reopen. With the guidance from our Chief Medical Officer and the CDC, we’ve made significant investments to enhance our processes to adapt to the challenges of the new normal brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many casinos successfully opening around the country – we are implementing industry best practices to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. Some of the operational changes will be obvious from the infrared temperature scanners installed at all entrances, to the requirement that guests wear masks and members of our team wear appropriate PPE. Behind the scenes, ongoing disinfection of all common surfaces will be performed at short intervals, as well the replacement of dice, tiles and cards in use at our table games. On behalf of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and the entire Foxwoods team, we look forward to delivering moments of joy and celebration that help ease ourselves back into this new way of life through safe experiences and environments.” Rodney A. Butler, Chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation

Team members at each casino will receive training on infectious disease safety, as well as sanitation protocols.