Mohegan Sun spends over a million dollars to safely reopen June 1, despite governor not being on board

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– Mohegan Sun doesn’t plan to gamble with safety when it reopens June 1.

“Someone has a temperature, the box will turn red and we will be alerted,” said Jeff Hamilton, President & General Manager, Mohegan Sun.

Related: Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods announce that casinos will begin reopening June 1

A high tech scanner can take the temperature of several people as they walk into the casino where face masks are mandatory and provided if needed. Hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipe dispensers are placed throughout the property while spray sanitizers will help with hard to clean surfaces.

“Our property is known as being one of the cleanest casinos in the world,” said Hamilton. “We’re taking that to a whole other level.”

If you like to play the slots, you’ll notice at least every other machine is shut off so that people stay away from each other and players can use one of the wipes to make sure their machine is clean.

Signs and staff will remind guests of sanitizing and social distancing. Restaurants, except Tuscany, will be take out only, every other bathroom sink will be turned off, and only four people at a time in an elevator.

“Within the elevator, we’re asking each of the guests to stand at separate corners,” said Hamilton.

There is also a new ultraviolet lighting air handler system which disinfects all the fresh air coming into the casino.

“So when you’re on the gaming floor, we’re pumping in over 3-million cubic feet per minute, so 3-million cfm,” said Dan Webster, Vice President of Facility Operations, Mohegan Sun.

Plexiglass provides protection at the hotel check in, where only six hundred rooms will be available and at gaming tables where dealers will sanitize all players’ hands.

“I try to achieve this in my health center… so that’s the level of comfort I feel at this time,” said Dr. Ramindra Walia, Chief Medical Officer and Infection Control Officer at UCFS, United Family and Community Services. He is also tribe’s medical director.

Still Governor Ned Lamont has said he doesn’t want to see casinos open anytime soon.

“We’ve got to talk again. I think that’s incredibly risky,” the governor said during Wednesday’s daily press briefing.

He is especially concerned about the often older clientele.

“We’re in agreement if you’re at high risk and you don’t feel comfortable coming to Mohegan Sun, you should not come,” said Hamilton.

They’re also recommending out of state guests stay away at least for now. No out of state or in state buses will be allowed at the casino for the time being.