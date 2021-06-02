Mom honoring Sandy Hook victim’s legacy through ‘Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement’

Conn. (WTNH) — It’s difficult to imagine the Sandy Hook tragedy being even more heartbreaking. According to law enforcement, Jesse Lewis stopped that from happening by yelling for half a dozen of his classmates to run. He died a hero.

Scarlett Lewis is Jesse’s mom. She’s done something amazing, too, in the wake of the tragedy. She started the ‘Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement.’

Lewis created a learning curriculum that honors Jesse’s legacy and keeps kids safe. It is being taught in more than 100 countries. In addition to everything else, Lewis wrote a book, “Nurturing, Healing Love.”

The Choose Love formula includes what they call “character values”: courage, gratitude, compassion, and even forgivness.

“We can create the world that we want to live in,” Lewis said. “We literally can do that. The Choose Love movement is in a unique position to help people, schools, homes, communities, workplaces do that because we were created out of a tragedy and trauma. We know exactly how to recover from that. That’s what we do.”

Jesse’s 15th birthday would have been June 30. In honor of his birthday, June is being called A Month of Fun with several activities planned.

As a non-profit, Choose Love has relied heavily on donations. If you would like to donate, click here for more information.