Monday is the first day of the mosquito trapping and testing season

Monday marks the first day of mosquito trapping and testing season in the state.

Officials will be looking for the presence of viruses in the mosquitoes that can cause illness in people including West Nile and Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

In total, the state receives approximately $120,000 in federal funding for mosquito testing each year.

