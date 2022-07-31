Conn. (WTNH) — Those eligible will be able to receive a monkeypox vaccination at clinics across the state starting Monday.

According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, there is a limited supply of the JYNNEOS vaccine. The vaccination is prioritized for individuals who are at high risk of exposure to someone with monkeypox.

Connecticut residents are eligible for the vaccine if they meet the following conditions:

You are gay, bisexual, or have sex with men, and/or identify as transgender, gender non-conforming, or non-binary

You have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days

You are above 18-years-old

People are urged to get the vaccine if they are eligible and their partners are showing signs of monkeypox, they recently met partners through social media platforms or large gatherings, or if they have an increased risk for severe disease with HIV or another condition that weakens their immune system.

Those with or without symoptoms who have had close contact with someone with known monkeypox in the last 14 days should contact their local health provider. Vaccination is not recommended for individuals who currently have monkeypox, though the vaccination can be expedited with a refferal for those who have recently been in contact with someone with the virus.

See the full list of clinics across the state slated to open on Monday, August 1:

Anchor Health Initiative | 2200 Whitney Ave., Hamden

Circle Care Center | 618 West Ave., Norwalk

Community Health and Wellness Center | 469 Migeon Ave., Torrington

Community Health Center of Clinton | 114 East Main St., Clinton

Community Health Center of Enfield | 5 N Main St., Enfield

Community Health Center of Middletown | 675 Main St., Middletown

Community Health Center of New London | 5 Shaw’s Cove, New London

Community Health Center of Stamford | 141 Franklin St., Stamford

Fair Haven Community Health Care | 374 Grand Ave., New Haven

Hartford Gay & Lesbian Collective | 1841 Broad St., Hartford

Intercommunity, Inc. | 16 Coventry St., Hartford

Staywell Health Center | 80 Phoenix Ave., Waterbury

Clinics are also expected to open in the coming week at Planned Parenthood of Southern New England in Bridgeport, Norwich, and Willimantic.

For more information regarding monkeypox, visit the Connecticut DPH’s website.