HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Monster Jam, the adrenaline-charged motorsports experience, is returning to Hartford in February.

On February 25, eight world champion athletes will bring their 12,000-pound monster trucks to tear up the dirt with head-to-head battles. They’ll compete in freestyle, skills, donuts, and racing competitions.

Guests will have the chance to see monster trucks like Weston Anderson’s Grave Digger, Scooby Doo driven by Linsey Read, and the Earth Shaker driven by Hunter Souza.

Grave Digger and El Toro Loco trucks | Photos courtesy Monster Jam

The action-packed weekend kicks-off at the XL Center on February 25 with a Monster Jam Pit Party. Fans will have the chance to see the massive trucks up-close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, and enjoy other family-friendly activities.

Find tickets to this year’s Monster Jam Arena Championship here.