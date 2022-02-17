WINCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Although it’s not particularly common to see a moose wandering around Connecticut, they’re still out there.

The Winchester Police Department shared a photo of a moose on the side of the road Thursday. While police noted that the moose was just “hanging out,” they want to remind residents to remember that moose are still wild animals and do not advise people to approach them.

Additionally, police warn people to pull their vehicle off the side of the road, no matter what the speed limit is, if they do intend on snapping a picture of an animal out in the wild.

See the photo below: