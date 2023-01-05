NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Looks can be deceiving, and when it comes to edible cannabis products, that can come with dangerous consequences.

Cannabis products, which can be legally sold in Connecticut starting next week, can easily be mistaken for normal candy.

A study released this week in the journal Pediatrics found that the number of children under the age of 6 who accidentally ate edible cannabis products rose from 207 in 2017 to 3,014 cases in 2021.

What can make things even more dangerous is how many edibles a child may eat.

“Lots of times, kids will eat more than one,” Dr. Kirsten Bechtel, who is in pediatric emergency medicine at Yale Health, said. “The serving size for an adult might be one or two gummies, but we’ve seen children who have consumed much more than that, and been very symptomatic.”

Signs of cannabis poisoning include drowsiness, vomiting, an increased heart rate, confusion and breathing problems.

The easiest way to avoid poisoning, she said, is to keep products out of the home.

“If it’s not present, you don’t have to worry about it being left out on a table, or falling on the floor,” Bechtell said.

If a child has consumed one, she said that it’s important for parents to tell doctors what happened.