More cities, towns, and Durham Fair take precautions against EEE

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH)– More cities and towns are taking precautions to protect people from EEE.

Branford, Bristol and New Britain are ending all outdoor school-sponsored activities by 5:30 p.m. No one will be able to use public fields, parks and playgrounds in Branford after that time.

More than 200,000 people are expected at the 100th Durham Fair through Sunday. And EEE carrying mosquitoes are big on their minds.

Fairgrounds covering more than 60 acres underwent precautionary mosquito spraying last week.

But for those attending evening attractions…

“I would still recommend that they bring their own protection. Never hurts to do that,” said Daniel Miramont, president of Durham Fair.

State officials say there’s no need to panic. But towns have canceled evening youth sports and are taking other precautions after a person in East Lyme and another person in Old Lyme died from EEE.

The Connecticut Agriculture Experiment Station in New Haven has 92 traps across the state where they study the disease carrying mosquitoes

“This is very unusual and I’ve said it many times. This is probably the most wide spread levels of activity we have seen in recent years,” said Theodore Andreadis, Director Connecticut Agriculture Experiment Station.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy toured the mosquito research lab Friday. It’s funded primarily by the state and partially by the Centers for Disease Control.

“It’s a five year grant that will expire and we are going to have to find a way to continue CDC support for this center,” said Murphy.

Numbers of mosquitoes testing positive for EEE has gone down About 1/3 people diagnosed with EEE suffer fatal brain infections. And the mosquitoes won’t go away until there’s frost on the ground

“Onece we have a really good hard frost like 32 degrees,” said Andreadis.

People are advised to use bug spray, wear long sleeves and pants if you are going to be out in the evening, especially near fresh water sources and in the eastern part of the state.