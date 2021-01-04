More federal relief on the way to help with CT’s food insecurity crisis amid pandemic

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– The demand for food assistance is not going away in 2021. Now more federal relief is on the way to help with the food insecurity crisis.

One of Foodshare’s mobile pantries pops up every two weeks in New Britain and dozens of other sites in the Hartford area. It’s just one piece, trying to solve Connecticut’s food insecurity.

Another important piece, that drive-thru Rentschler Field distribution. Now they’ve found a way to operate once a week, every Tuesday starting next week.

Related: Foodshare distribution to resume at Rentschler Field in East Hartford

Foodshare also partners with more than 200 local pantries, and they’re all feeling the strain. This latest COVID relief package secured the funding they need to supply food but they say it’s not a long term solution.

“This is a fine short short term relief plan. It definitely helps in the short term. It is not nearly enough to help us through this whole thing in the long term,” said Jason Jakubowski.

“The $400 million in this emergency relief package is nowhere near enough. It’s a beginning. It’s a lifeline for these folks, it’s a life raft. But we need another major stimulus relief program,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Federal and state funding are such a small portion of their budget. Foodshare relies heavily on donations and of course their volunteers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford HealthCare frontline workers start receiving second dose of Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine

News /

"I survived 2020": New Avery's Beverages soda inspired by iconic year

News /

Southington fire crews rescue injured hiker at Ragged Mountain

News /

Skiers ride into 2021 at Ski Mount Southington

News /

6 displaced after Hartford fire on Magnolia Street

News /

Hartford PD disciplines 'all Major Crimes Division supervisors' due to text message incident

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss