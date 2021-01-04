More federal relief on the way to help with CT’s food insecurity crisis amid pandemic

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– The demand for food assistance is not going away in 2021. Now more federal relief is on the way to help with the food insecurity crisis.

One of Foodshare’s mobile pantries pops up every two weeks in New Britain and dozens of other sites in the Hartford area. It’s just one piece, trying to solve Connecticut’s food insecurity.

Another important piece, that drive-thru Rentschler Field distribution. Now they’ve found a way to operate once a week, every Tuesday starting next week.

Foodshare also partners with more than 200 local pantries, and they’re all feeling the strain. This latest COVID relief package secured the funding they need to supply food but they say it’s not a long term solution.

“This is a fine short short term relief plan. It definitely helps in the short term. It is not nearly enough to help us through this whole thing in the long term,” said Jason Jakubowski.

“The $400 million in this emergency relief package is nowhere near enough. It’s a beginning. It’s a lifeline for these folks, it’s a life raft. But we need another major stimulus relief program,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Federal and state funding are such a small portion of their budget. Foodshare relies heavily on donations and of course their volunteers.