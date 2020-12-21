More help is coming to small businesses in Connecticut amid the pandemic

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some help is coming to businesses in Connecticut – $35 million is being set aside for business recovery grants. The governor calls it a bridge to PPP loans. The grants are targeted to the hardest hit small and mid-size businesses.

Sally and Bob’s has been in West Hartford Center for more than 30 years and adapted to the COVID times. However, piles of snow and the cold has driven business away as people are Leery to come inside. They are glad to hear relief is coming, But they say they hope it comes soon and without a lot of paperwork because they need it quickly like last time.

“We did apply for the first one and we did receive it, and if we didn’t, we would’ve had to close. It was really tough! And I think the next round of PPP is going to help a lot of businesses stay in business!” Helen Brower, Sally and Bob’s Eatery.

The governor is saying this will be very similar to the last PPP. If you had luck last time, you may want to select the same lender. And it’s not just for restaurants. It is for all small businesses, who qualified.