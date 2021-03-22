 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

More than 1 million doses of COVID vaccine administered in CT

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Conn. (WTNH) — More than one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Connecticut, the state Department of Public Health announced Monday.

They add “thousands more are on deck this week!”

So far, Connecticut residents age 45+, healthcare personnel, first responders, those living or working in long-term care facilities, residents and staff of congregate living settings, educators, and childcare providers are eligible to sign up for the vaccine.

Those 16+ will be eligible to sign up for the vaccine starting April 5.

For the latest details about eligibility and where you can sign up for a vaccine, check out the state website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss