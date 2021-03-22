More than 1 million doses of COVID vaccine administered in CT

Conn. (WTNH) — More than one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Connecticut, the state Department of Public Health announced Monday.

They add “thousands more are on deck this week!”

So far, Connecticut residents age 45+, healthcare personnel, first responders, those living or working in long-term care facilities, residents and staff of congregate living settings, educators, and childcare providers are eligible to sign up for the vaccine.

Those 16+ will be eligible to sign up for the vaccine starting April 5.

More than 1M doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in CT. Thousands more are on deck this week! #CTVaxFacts https://t.co/Wp1bwfP5GS pic.twitter.com/e3IzyT2oec — CT Public Health (@CTDPH) March 22, 2021

For the latest details about eligibility and where you can sign up for a vaccine, check out the state website.