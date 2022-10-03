(WTNH) – M&T Bank, which recently merged with People’s United Bank has laid off more than 300 Connecticut employees.

M&T Bank told Connecticut Attorney General William Tong in a letter that 325 employees were notified in July 2021 that they were being terminated. There are 333 people who are scheduled to be released in the future. No time frame has been released at this time.

According to M&T Bank, currently, 1,117 people are based out of Bridgeport and M&T currently employs 2,373 people in Connecticut. That figure includes the employees scheduled to be laid off in the future.

M&T told Tong that there are currently 346 openings in Connecticut that include banking services, business banking, commercial banking, and several other job functions.

The announcement of the layoffs comes after M&T acquired People’s United Bank last month. Since the acquisition, many customers still have questions and complaints about their bank accounts and services.

As of September 20, Tong said his office received 50 complaints.