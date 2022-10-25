EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of Connecticut kids ran their “final mile” Tuesday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

The Hartford Marathon Foundation (HMF) hosted 650 students from 14 schools for HMF FitKids in School Medal Day — the culmination of a six-week training program provided free to schools through HMF’s Susie Beris MD Youth Running Program.

The program encourages a healthy, active lifestyle through running.

“Every day, a couple of times a week, they run anywhere from a quarter mile up to a few miles throughout the week, with the goal on their final day, they finish their marathon distance and get celebrated with their big finisher medal at the finish line,” said Josh Miller, the vice president and race director at Hartford Marathon Foundation.

Over the last decade, more than 20,000 Connecticut students have participated in the program.

