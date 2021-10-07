600+ state employees still non-compliant with Lamont’s COVID vaccine mandate; actions against deliberate non-compliance to begin Friday

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are coming down again, hospitalizations are dropping, and new cases per day are about to dip below 100,000 for the first time in two months — all signs that the summer surge is waning. Not wanting to lose momentum, government leaders and employers are looking at strengthening and expanding vaccine requirements. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — 671 employees are still non-compliant with Governor Ned Lamont’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements as of Thursday night.

His office said actions related to employees who are deliberately in non-compliance will start being implemented as soon as Friday.

Significant progress has been made among state executive branch employees in recent days, with data released Thursday showing 78.5% are fully vaccinated. More than 1,700 employees were vaccinated in the days following Lamont’s Aug. 19 announcement that they would need to be vaccinated or receive weekly testing, according to his office.

Lamont’s office said state agency heads and human resources representatives have been working directly with employees this week who are not compliant but intend to meet the requirements, adding that most non-compliant employees remain in that category due to incomplete submissions.

View the full dataset released Thursday here.