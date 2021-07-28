Multiple mosquito pools in CT test positive for West Nile Virus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) said multiple pools of mosquitoes across CT have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The mosquitoes were collected between July 15 – July 20.

The Ledge Light Health District first announced that a mosquito pool in Waterford. Health officials said that the type of mosquito that tested positive in Waterford, Culiseta melanura, primarily feeds on birds.

CAES also reports that two mosquitoes in one pool tested positive in Stamford, two separate pools in New Haven, two pools in Greenwich, and one in Darien.

People are reminded to avoid mosquito bites by using DEET, minimizing time outdoors at dusk and dawn, and wearing shoes, socks, long pants, and short-sleeved shirts while outside.

Also, people are reminded to dispose of any standing water in plant pots, used tires, and tire swings, and change out the birdbath water weekly.

Researchers have found a total of 10 positive samples so far this season. Earlier in the season, mosquitoes positive for West Nile Virus were found in South Windsor and Milford.

More details can be found on CAES mosquito webpage.