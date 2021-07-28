Multiple mosquito pools in CT test positive for West Nile Virus

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) said multiple pools of mosquitoes across CT have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The mosquitoes were collected between July 15 – July 20.

The Ledge Light Health District first announced that a mosquito pool in Waterford. Health officials said that the type of mosquito that tested positive in Waterford, Culiseta melanura, primarily feeds on birds.

CAES also reports that two mosquitoes in one pool tested positive in Stamford, two separate pools in New Haven, two pools in Greenwich, and one in Darien.

People are reminded to avoid mosquito bites by using DEET, minimizing time outdoors at dusk and dawn, and wearing shoes, socks, long pants, and short-sleeved shirts while outside.

Also, people are reminded to dispose of any standing water in plant pots, used tires, and tire swings, and change out the birdbath water weekly.

Researchers have found a total of 10 positive samples so far this season. Earlier in the season, mosquitoes positive for West Nile Virus were found in South Windsor and Milford.

More details can be found on CAES mosquito webpage.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Three-year-old accidentally shot in the hand at a home in Gales Ferry

News /

Shoreline food pantries seeing summertime drop in donations, rise in food insecurity due to pandemic

News /

American Ambulance now accepting applications for free Community Emergency Responder Academy

News /

Driver injured in serious rollover crash in East Lyme

News /

New London PD: $4K in damages from vandalism, larceny at Ocean Beach Park

News /

Historic Ponemah Mill in Norwich continues to be redeveloped into housing, retail space

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss