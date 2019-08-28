Mosquitoes in Connecticut test positive for EEE

(WTNH) — People are being urged to take extra precautions after two mosquito-related illnesses tested positive in parts of Connecticut.

There are two illnesses that are causing some concern: West Nile and Eastern Equine Eencephalitis, which is a big focus right now.

Mosquitos in Madison tested positive for EEE. Mosquitos have also tested positive in seven other towns including Chester, Haddam, Hampton, Killingworth, North Stonington, Stonington and Voluntown.

In fact, spraying was done this week at two campgrounds at Pachaug state forest out of precaution.

The good news in all of this is there have been no human cases of EEE so far this season.

However, there have been horses that tested positive for EEE in Colchester, Columbia. EEE is a rare virus that causes brain infections. A woman died from it in Massachusetts this past weekend.

Dr. Catherine Brown of the MA Department Of Health says, “It is a really serious disease. We see a mortality rate of approximately 40 percent and 80 percent of the survivors are left with some level of permanent neurological impairment.”

Symptoms for EEE include fever or headache, muscle aches, and tremors or confusion.

While there is no vaccine, take note on ways to avoid any issues with mosquitoes altogether like minimizing time outdoors during dusk and dawn when they are most active.

If you are going to be outside, be sure to cover up as much skin as possible to avoid any contact.

