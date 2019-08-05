Mosquitoes trapped in CT forest test positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The first case of mosquitoes testing positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEE) have been identified by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES).

Mosquitoes trapped in the Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown on July 31st have tested positive for the virus.

“The detection of EEE virus in July is reason for concern as conditions are suitable for further build-up of the virus in the coming weeks and months. We will continue to closely monitor mosquitoes for virus amplification and we encourage everyone to take simple measures such as wearing mosquito repellent and covering bare skin, especially during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.” – Dr. Theodore Andreadis, Director of the CAES

The Connecticut Mosquito Management program has elaborated on the symptoms of the virus:

“Approximately a third of all people with EEE die from the disease. Death usually occurs 2 to 10 days after onset of symptoms but can occur much later. Of those who recover, many are left with disabling and progressive mental and physical sequelae, which can range from minimal brain dysfunction to severe intellectual impairment, personality disorders, seizures, paralysis, and cranial nerve dysfunction. Many patients with severe sequelae die within a few years. No human vaccine against EEE infection or specific antiviral treatment for clinical EEE infections is available.”

The following preventative measures should also be taken

·Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair. Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are more active.

Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect small babies when outdoors.

Consider the use of mosquito repellent, according to directions, when it is necessary to be outdoors.