Conn. (WTNH) — Road accidents happen every day, but there are certain times of the day that are more dangerous than others.

A new study by Forbes Advisor analyzed National Highway Traffic Safety Admission data from 2016 to 2020, revealing the number of road accident fatalities during each hour, day, and month across each U.S. state.

Over five years, car crashes across the country resulted in 8,563 deaths during the evening rush hour between 6 and 7 p.m. The deadliest month, on a national level, is October with 13,566 road accidents. July and September followed suit.

In Connecticut, Forbes Advisor found that the deadliest time to drive is between 7 and 8 p.m. with 79 deaths during this time frame over the course of five years. Saturday marked the deadliest day of the week for car crash fatalities with 92 deaths from 2016 to 2020, and November was named the deadliest month.

Saturday is not unique for Connecticut as a day for high car crash fatalities; in total, Forbes Advisor discovered Saturday is the most dangerous day to drive in 40 states.

A spokesperson for Forbes Advisor noted that while some accidents are unavoidable, there are many factors that can lead to a risk of crashing including speeding or using your cell phone while driving.

“Car accidents and fatalities can occur at any moment,” a spokesperson said. “However, this data makes clear that specific hours, days, or even months are more dangerous than others — and this timing can differ considerably depending on what state you’re driving in. ”

See the hour, day, and month with the most number of fatalities, per state, below via Forbes Advisor: