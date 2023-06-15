Conn. (WTNH) — Road accidents happen every day, but there are certain times of the day that are more dangerous than others.

A new study by Forbes Advisor analyzed National Highway Traffic Safety Admission data from 2016 to 2020, revealing the number of road accident fatalities during each hour, day, and month across each U.S. state.

Over five years, car crashes across the country resulted in 8,563 deaths during the evening rush hour between 6 and 7 p.m. The deadliest month, on a national level, is October with 13,566 road accidents. July and September followed suit.

In Connecticut, Forbes Advisor found that the deadliest time to drive is between 7 and 8 p.m. with 79 deaths during this time frame over the course of five years. Saturday marked the deadliest day of the week for car crash fatalities with 92 deaths from 2016 to 2020, and November was named the deadliest month.

Saturday is not unique for Connecticut as a day for high car crash fatalities; in total, Forbes Advisor discovered Saturday is the most dangerous day to drive in 40 states.

A spokesperson for Forbes Advisor noted that while some accidents are unavoidable, there are many factors that can lead to a risk of crashing including speeding or using your cell phone while driving.

“Car accidents and fatalities can occur at any moment,” a spokesperson said. “However, this data makes clear that specific hours, days, or even months are more dangerous than others — and this timing can differ considerably depending on what state you’re driving in. ”

See the hour, day, and month with the most number of fatalities, per state, below via Forbes Advisor:

State  Most dangerous hour  Number of fatalities (2016-2020)  Most dangerous day  Number of fatalities (2016-2020)  Most dangerous month  Number of fatalities (2016-2020)  
Alabama  4 pm – 5 pm    229   Saturday    673   October    389   
Alaska  6 pm – 7 pm    21   Saturday    710   September    420   
Arizona  7 pm – 8 pm    275   Saturday    168   June    116   
Arkansas  5 pm – 6 pm    140   Saturday    365   September    211   
California  8 pm – 9 pm    932   Saturday    574   October    320   
Colorado  7 pm – 8 pm    152   Saturday    246   June    144   
Connecticut  7 pm – 8 pm    79   Saturday    92   November    48   
Delaware  9 pm – 10 pm    36   Friday    92   September    59   
Florida  8 pm – 9 pm    886   Saturday    286   July    182   
Georgia  5 pm – 6 pm    342   Saturday    2,205   March    1,218   
Hawaii  8 pm – 9 pm    35   Saturday    217   July    113   
Idaho  4pm – 5pm    79   Saturday    685   April    365   
Illinois  6pm – 7 pm    249   Saturday    803   August    428   
Indiana  9 pm – 10 pm    207   Saturday    592   July    333   
Iowa  5 pm – 6 pm    93   Saturday    327   September    200   
Kansas  2 pm – 3 pm    121   Saturday    1,074   September    561   
Kentucky  3 pm – 4 pm    209   Saturday    518   October    313   
Louisiana  8 pm – 9 pm    188   Saturday    511   May    302   
Maine  5 pm – 6 pm    42   Sunday    169   July    97   
Maryland  11 pm – 12 am    125   Saturday    383   August    201   
Massachusetts  5 pm – 6 pm    90   Saturday    247   July    135   
Michigan  3 pm – 4 pm    244   Saturday    228   September    138   
Minnesota  5 pm – 6 pm    116   Saturday    250   October    169   
Mississippi  5 pm – 6 pm    165   Friday    445   May    270   
Missouri  4 pm – 5 pm    226   Saturday    658   September    368   
Montana  2 pm – 3 pm    52   Saturday    144   July    112   
Nebraska  4pm – 5pm    60   Saturday    408   July    271   
Nevada  5 pm – 6 pm    88   Saturday    50   July    35   
New Hampshire  5 pm – 6 pm    39   Friday    85   July    69   
New Jersey  8 pm – 9 pm    161   Sunday    387   October    245   
New Mexico  8 pm – 9 pm    114   Saturday    296   October    159   
New York  5 pm – 6 pm    240   Saturday    706   September    422   
North Carolina  6 pm – 7 pm    343   Saturday    74   July    60   
North Dakota  9 pm – 10 pm    31   Saturday    989   October    570   
Ohio  5 pm – 6 pm    270   Saturday    773   September    464   
Oklahoma  6 pm – 7 pm    167   Friday    440   July    255   
Oregon  5 pm – 6 pm    124   Saturday    116   September    77   
Pennsylvania  3 pm – 4 pm    295   Saturday    790   October    455   
Rhode Island  12 am – 1 am    21   Monday    40   October    27   
South Carolina  9 pm – 10 pm    260   Saturday    758   May    398   
South Dakota  11 am – 12 pm    38   Saturday    105   August    60   
Tennessee  5 pm – 6 pm    258   Thursday    179   October    122   
Texas  9 pm – 10 pm    893   Saturday    2,641   October    1,371   
Utah  3 pm – 4 pm    81   Saturday    200   September    115   
Vermont  4 pm – 5 pm    24   Friday    45   September    31   
Virginia  6 pm – 7 pm    197   Saturday    2,617   November    1,398   
Washington  6 pm – 7 pm    133   Friday    355   July    260   
Washington, D.C.  2 am – 3 am    14   Friday    24   October    16   
West Virginia  3 pm – 4 pm    87   Saturday    767   July    398   
Wisconsin  3 pm – 4 pm    181   Saturday    435   July    264   
Wyoming  4 pm – 5pm    41   Saturday    79   June    68  