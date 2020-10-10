‘Most diverse class’ of CT State Police troopers graduate from academy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The 129th training troop of the Connecticut State Police has completed more than 150 hours of training, graduating from the academy on Thursday.

Perhaps no other class has entered the ranks under more difficult circumstances.

“Yes there’s a lot going on in the world we live in. There’s a lot going on within our own communities,” Josue Dorelus acknowledged.

Dorelus is the Connecticut State Police information officer.

At Thursday’s graduation ceremony, Governor Lamont told the Connecticut State Police training troop, “We are asking more from our state police officers than ever before.”

The class of 83 men and women has been labeled the most “diverse” class in the history of the Connecticut State Police and comes during a year of mass demonstrations across the country, with calls for racial justice and police accountability.

“We decided to come down this path and chose this career for a reason. This isn’t a job, it’s more of a lifestyle. You have to be willing and able to accept that calling if and when that time comes, “said Dorelus. “We recognize that our agency probably wasn’t the most diverse and we took steps to rectify that situation.”

Also with respect to diversity, the veteran trooper went on to say that the goal is reflect the communities that they serve.

And, does Dorelus have a message for the new class?

“We’re all here to protect and serve, and that really has to be the driving factor behind this,” he said.