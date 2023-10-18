NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Still looking for a Halloween costume? News 8 has a list of the top trending costumes in each state for this year’s spooky season.

The most-Googled Halloween costumes, by state, according to Boohoo:

State Traditional CostumePop Culture Costume
Alabama Skeleton Wednesday Addams
AlaskaGhost Cruella de Vil
Arizona Skeleton Gwen Stacy from Spider-Man
Arkansas Scarecrow Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
California SkeletonWeird Barbie from Barbie
Colorado GhostBarbie
Connecticut Skeleton Barbie
DelawareCatBarbie
Florida Skeleton Wednesday Addams
Georgia Vampire Wednesday Addams
Hawaii Witch Wednesday Addams
Idaho ZombieBarbie
Illinois PiratePrincess Peach from Super Mario Bros
Indiana Skeleton Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
Iowa Zombie Wednesday Addams
KansasClown Barbie
Kentucky Witch Harley Quinn
Louisiana Zombie Poison Ivy
Maine Vampire Wednesday Addams
Maryland Ghost Wednesday Addams
Massachussetts Skeleton Weird Barbie from Barbie
MichiganWitch Barbie
Minnesota Vampire Barbie
Mississippi Ghost Barbie
Missouri Ghost Weird Barbie from Barbie
Montana Skeleton Barbie
Nebraska DogBarbie
NevadaGhost Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
New Hampshire Witch Barbie
New JerseyGhost Wonder Woman
New Mexico Skeleton Wednesday Addams
New York Skeleton Barbie
North Carolina AngelWednesday Addams
North Dakota Ghost Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
OhioVampireWednesday Addams
OklahomaSkeletonPrincess Peach from Super Mario Bros
Oregon ZombieHarley Quinn
Pennsylvania ZombieCatwoman
Rhode Island SkeletonPrincess Peach from Super Mario Bros
South Carolina PirateWonder Woman
South DakotaPirateBarbie
Tennessee DogHarley Quinn
TexasSkeletonPrincess Peach from Super Mario Bros
UtahCatWednesday Addams
VermontSkeleton Wednesday Addams
VirginiaGhost Weird Barbie from Barbie
Washington Dog Harley Quinn
West VirginiaVampirePrincess Peach from Super Mario Bros
Wisconsin VampireCruella de Vil
Wyoming ZombieBarbie

According to a study by Boohoo, Barbie was the most-Googled Halloween costume within the last month.

Right behind Barbie was the character Wednesday Addams from the popular Netflix tv series “Wednesday,” which took off in 2022.

Plus, for those looking for more traditional costumes, a skeleton is the most popular and a ghost is second.