NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Still looking for a Halloween costume? News 8 has a list of the top trending costumes in each state for this year’s spooky season.
The most-Googled Halloween costumes, by state, according to Boohoo:
|State
|Traditional Costume
|Pop Culture Costume
|Alabama
|Skeleton
|Wednesday Addams
|Alaska
|Ghost
|Cruella de Vil
|Arizona
|Skeleton
|Gwen Stacy from Spider-Man
|Arkansas
|Scarecrow
|Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
|California
|Skeleton
|Weird Barbie from Barbie
|Colorado
|Ghost
|Barbie
|Connecticut
|Skeleton
|Barbie
|Delaware
|Cat
|Barbie
|Florida
|Skeleton
|Wednesday Addams
|Georgia
|Vampire
|Wednesday Addams
|Hawaii
|Witch
|Wednesday Addams
|Idaho
|Zombie
|Barbie
|Illinois
|Pirate
|Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
|Indiana
|Skeleton
|Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
|Iowa
|Zombie
|Wednesday Addams
|Kansas
|Clown
|Barbie
|Kentucky
|Witch
|Harley Quinn
|Louisiana
|Zombie
|Poison Ivy
|Maine
|Vampire
|Wednesday Addams
|Maryland
|Ghost
|Wednesday Addams
|Massachussetts
|Skeleton
|Weird Barbie from Barbie
|Michigan
|Witch
|Barbie
|Minnesota
|Vampire
|Barbie
|Mississippi
|Ghost
|Barbie
|Missouri
|Ghost
|Weird Barbie from Barbie
|Montana
|Skeleton
|Barbie
|Nebraska
|Dog
|Barbie
|Nevada
|Ghost
|Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
|New Hampshire
|Witch
|Barbie
|New Jersey
|Ghost
|Wonder Woman
|New Mexico
|Skeleton
|Wednesday Addams
|New York
|Skeleton
|Barbie
|North Carolina
|Angel
|Wednesday Addams
|North Dakota
|Ghost
|Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
|Ohio
|Vampire
|Wednesday Addams
|Oklahoma
|Skeleton
|Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
|Oregon
|Zombie
|Harley Quinn
|Pennsylvania
|Zombie
|Catwoman
|Rhode Island
|Skeleton
|Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
|South Carolina
|Pirate
|Wonder Woman
|South Dakota
|Pirate
|Barbie
|Tennessee
|Dog
|Harley Quinn
|Texas
|Skeleton
|Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
|Utah
|Cat
|Wednesday Addams
|Vermont
|Skeleton
|Wednesday Addams
|Virginia
|Ghost
|Weird Barbie from Barbie
|Washington
|Dog
|Harley Quinn
|West Virginia
|Vampire
|Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
|Wisconsin
|Vampire
|Cruella de Vil
|Wyoming
|Zombie
|Barbie
According to a study by Boohoo, Barbie was the most-Googled Halloween costume within the last month.
Right behind Barbie was the character Wednesday Addams from the popular Netflix tv series “Wednesday,” which took off in 2022.
Plus, for those looking for more traditional costumes, a skeleton is the most popular and a ghost is second.