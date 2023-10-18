NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Still looking for a Halloween costume? News 8 has a list of the top trending costumes in each state for this year’s spooky season.

The most-Googled Halloween costumes, by state, according to Boohoo:

State Traditional Costume Pop Culture Costume Alabama Skeleton Wednesday Addams Alaska Ghost Cruella de Vil Arizona Skeleton Gwen Stacy from Spider-Man Arkansas Scarecrow Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros California Skeleton Weird Barbie from Barbie Colorado Ghost Barbie Connecticut Skeleton Barbie Delaware Cat Barbie Florida Skeleton Wednesday Addams Georgia Vampire Wednesday Addams Hawaii Witch Wednesday Addams Idaho Zombie Barbie Illinois Pirate Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros Indiana Skeleton Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros Iowa Zombie Wednesday Addams Kansas Clown Barbie Kentucky Witch Harley Quinn Louisiana Zombie Poison Ivy Maine Vampire Wednesday Addams Maryland Ghost Wednesday Addams Massachussetts Skeleton Weird Barbie from Barbie Michigan Witch Barbie Minnesota Vampire Barbie Mississippi Ghost Barbie Missouri Ghost Weird Barbie from Barbie Montana Skeleton Barbie Nebraska Dog Barbie Nevada Ghost Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros New Hampshire Witch Barbie New Jersey Ghost Wonder Woman New Mexico Skeleton Wednesday Addams New York Skeleton Barbie North Carolina Angel Wednesday Addams North Dakota Ghost Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros Ohio Vampire Wednesday Addams Oklahoma Skeleton Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros Oregon Zombie Harley Quinn Pennsylvania Zombie Catwoman Rhode Island Skeleton Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros South Carolina Pirate Wonder Woman South Dakota Pirate Barbie Tennessee Dog Harley Quinn Texas Skeleton Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros Utah Cat Wednesday Addams Vermont Skeleton Wednesday Addams Virginia Ghost Weird Barbie from Barbie Washington Dog Harley Quinn West Virginia Vampire Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros Wisconsin Vampire Cruella de Vil Wyoming Zombie Barbie

According to a study by Boohoo, Barbie was the most-Googled Halloween costume within the last month.

Right behind Barbie was the character Wednesday Addams from the popular Netflix tv series “Wednesday,” which took off in 2022.

Plus, for those looking for more traditional costumes, a skeleton is the most popular and a ghost is second.