(NEXSTAR) – What’s the most popular Halloween candy in the state? Well, it might be a widely known sweet with a Connecticut connection, according to online sales data.

CandyStore.com, an online candy retailer specializing in wholesale and bulk orders, has sought to determine the “most popular” Halloween candies in each state, based largely on the past 16 years of the company’s sales data in the months leading up to Halloween. Distributors and manufacturers who work with CandyStore.com also “chipped in” to provide additional stats, according to CandyStore’s analysts.

While the top candies vary from state to state, CandyStore estimates that Reese’s Cups, M&Ms and Hot Tamales are the country’s three “most popular” candies overall (and in that order) based on sales per pound between 2007 and 2022.

But which sweet, specifically, is most popular in the Nutmeg State? According to CandyStore’s analysis, that would be the Almond Joy, a chocolate-covered coconut bar first sold in 1946 by the Peter Paul Candy Manufacturing Company based in New Haven, Connecticut. (These days, the brand is owned by Hershey, along with the almond-free version Mounds.)

Milky Way bars and M&Ms, respectively, were ranked as the second- and third-most popular Halloween candies in Connecticut, according to CandyStore.

Curious to see which sweets are top-sellers in other states? Take a look below at the “most popular” candies across the country, as determined by CandyStore.com.

StateTop Candy2nd Place3rd Place
AlabamaSkittlesStarburstHershey’s Mini Bars
AlaskaTwixSour Patch KidsMilky Way
ArizonaHershey KissesHot TamalesSnickers
ArkansasButterfingerJolly RanchersM&M’s
CaliforniaM&M’sReese’s CupsSkittles
ColoradoMilky WayHershey KissesTwix
ConnecticutAlmond JoyMilky WayM&M’s
DelawareSour Patch KidsSkittlesLife Savers
FloridaReese’s CupsSkittlesHot Tamales
GeorgiaJolly RanchersSwedish FishReese’s Cups
HawaiiHershey’s Mini BarsSkittlesButterfinger
IdahoSnickersStarburstCandy Corn
IllinoisSour Patch KidsKit KatStarburst
IndianaStarburstHot TamalesJolly Ranchers
IowaReese’s CupsM&M’sHershey’s Mini Bars
KansasM&M’sSour Patch KidsReese’s Cups
KentuckyReese’s CupsHot TamalesSwedish Fish
LouisianaLemonheadsReese’s CupsBlow Pops
MaineSour Patch KidsCandy CornStarburst
MarylandHershey KissesHershey’s Mini BarsReese’s Cups
MassachusettsButterfingerSour Patch KidsDubble Bubble Gum
MichiganStarburstCandy CornButterfinger
MinnesotaHot TamalesTootsie PopsSkittles
Mississippi3 MusketeersSnickersButterfinger
MissouriAlmond JoyMilky WayHot Tamales
MontanaTwixM&M’sDubble Bubble Gum
NebraskaSour Patch KidsSalt Water TaffyTwix
NevadaHershey’s Mini BarsHot TamalesHershey Kisses
New HampshireReese’s CupsM&M’sStarburst
New JerseyTootsie PopsM&M’sSkittles
New MexicoHot TamalesCandy CornHershey’s Mini Bars
New YorkSour Patch KidsHot TamalesCandy Corn
North CarolinaM&M’sReese’s CupsHershey’s Mini Bars
North DakotaHot TamalesCandy CornJolly Ranchers
OhioBlow PopsM&M’sStarburst
OklahomaSkittlesDubble Bubble GumSnickers
OregonM&M’sReese’s CupsCandy Corn
PennsylvaniaHershey’s Mini BarsM&M’sSkittles
Rhode IslandM&M’sTwixCandy Corn
South CarolinaSkittlesButterfingerCandy Corn
South DakotaStarburstJolly RanchersCandy Corn
TennesseeTootsie PopsSalt Water TaffySkittles
TexasSour Patch KidsReese’s CupsStarburst
UtahCandy CornTootsie PopsM&M’s
VermontM&M’sSkittlesMilky Way
VirginiaButterfingerM&M’sHot Tamales
DCM&M’sTootsie PopsBlow Pops
WashingtonTootsie PopsSalt Water TaffyM&M’s
West VirginiaHershey’s Mini BarsBlow PopsHot Tamales
WisconsinButterfingerHot TamalesStarburst
WyomingReese’s CupsSalt Water TaffyDubble Bubble Gum

No matter which candy might be most popular in your state, CandyStore.com expects there to be plenty of it. The National Retail Federation estimates consumer spending for Halloween candy to reach approximately $3.6 billion in 2023 — around a half-billion more than in 2022.

More information, including an interactive map and additional candy-centric stats, can be found at CandyStore.com.