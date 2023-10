(NEXSTAR) – What’s the most popular Halloween candy in the state? Well, it might be a widely known sweet with a Connecticut connection, according to online sales data.

CandyStore.com, an online candy retailer specializing in wholesale and bulk orders, has sought to determine the “most popular” Halloween candies in each state, based largely on the past 16 years of the company’s sales data in the months leading up to Halloween. Distributors and manufacturers who work with CandyStore.com also “chipped in” to provide additional stats, according to CandyStore’s analysts.

While the top candies vary from state to state, CandyStore estimates that Reese’s Cups, M&Ms and Hot Tamales are the country’s three “most popular” candies overall (and in that order) based on sales per pound between 2007 and 2022.

But which sweet, specifically, is most popular in the Nutmeg State? According to CandyStore’s analysis, that would be the Almond Joy, a chocolate-covered coconut bar first sold in 1946 by the Peter Paul Candy Manufacturing Company based in New Haven, Connecticut. (These days, the brand is owned by Hershey, along with the almond-free version Mounds.)

Milky Way bars and M&Ms, respectively, were ranked as the second- and third-most popular Halloween candies in Connecticut, according to CandyStore.

Curious to see which sweets are top-sellers in other states? Take a look below at the “most popular” candies across the country, as determined by CandyStore.com.

State Top Candy 2nd Place 3rd Place Alabama Skittles Starburst Hershey’s Mini Bars Alaska Twix Sour Patch Kids Milky Way Arizona Hershey Kisses Hot Tamales Snickers Arkansas Butterfinger Jolly Ranchers M&M’s California M&M’s Reese’s Cups Skittles Colorado Milky Way Hershey Kisses Twix Connecticut Almond Joy Milky Way M&M’s Delaware Sour Patch Kids Skittles Life Savers Florida Reese’s Cups Skittles Hot Tamales Georgia Jolly Ranchers Swedish Fish Reese’s Cups Hawaii Hershey’s Mini Bars Skittles Butterfinger Idaho Snickers Starburst Candy Corn Illinois Sour Patch Kids Kit Kat Starburst Indiana Starburst Hot Tamales Jolly Ranchers Iowa Reese’s Cups M&M’s Hershey’s Mini Bars Kansas M&M’s Sour Patch Kids Reese’s Cups Kentucky Reese’s Cups Hot Tamales Swedish Fish Louisiana Lemonheads Reese’s Cups Blow Pops Maine Sour Patch Kids Candy Corn Starburst Maryland Hershey Kisses Hershey’s Mini Bars Reese’s Cups Massachusetts Butterfinger Sour Patch Kids Dubble Bubble Gum Michigan Starburst Candy Corn Butterfinger Minnesota Hot Tamales Tootsie Pops Skittles Mississippi 3 Musketeers Snickers Butterfinger Missouri Almond Joy Milky Way Hot Tamales Montana Twix M&M’s Dubble Bubble Gum Nebraska Sour Patch Kids Salt Water Taffy Twix Nevada Hershey’s Mini Bars Hot Tamales Hershey Kisses New Hampshire Reese’s Cups M&M’s Starburst New Jersey Tootsie Pops M&M’s Skittles New Mexico Hot Tamales Candy Corn Hershey’s Mini Bars New York Sour Patch Kids Hot Tamales Candy Corn North Carolina M&M’s Reese’s Cups Hershey’s Mini Bars North Dakota Hot Tamales Candy Corn Jolly Ranchers Ohio Blow Pops M&M’s Starburst Oklahoma Skittles Dubble Bubble Gum Snickers Oregon M&M’s Reese’s Cups Candy Corn Pennsylvania Hershey’s Mini Bars M&M’s Skittles Rhode Island M&M’s Twix Candy Corn South Carolina Skittles Butterfinger Candy Corn South Dakota Starburst Jolly Ranchers Candy Corn Tennessee Tootsie Pops Salt Water Taffy Skittles Texas Sour Patch Kids Reese’s Cups Starburst Utah Candy Corn Tootsie Pops M&M’s Vermont M&M’s Skittles Milky Way Virginia Butterfinger M&M’s Hot Tamales DC M&M’s Tootsie Pops Blow Pops Washington Tootsie Pops Salt Water Taffy M&M’s West Virginia Hershey’s Mini Bars Blow Pops Hot Tamales Wisconsin Butterfinger Hot Tamales Starburst Wyoming Reese’s Cups Salt Water Taffy Dubble Bubble Gum

No matter which candy might be most popular in your state, CandyStore.com expects there to be plenty of it. The National Retail Federation estimates consumer spending for Halloween candy to reach approximately $3.6 billion in 2023 — around a half-billion more than in 2022.

More information, including an interactive map and additional candy-centric stats, can be found at CandyStore.com.