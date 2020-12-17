Some public travel in CT put on hold due to snow; check here for delays, cancelations

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The big snowstorm is keeping transportation to a minimum Thursday morning.

CT Transit buses have been suspended until noon Thursday. The 918 Willimantic/Coventry-Hartford express will not be in operation Thursday.

Metro-North Railroad is operating on its normal weekday schedule. Passengers should expect scattered delays. Most routes are on-time or close.

The CT Rail Hartford Line asks customers to expect delays and cancelations Thursday.

Many early flights departing from Bradley International Airport have been canceled or delayed as of 7:15 a.m.

Travelers are asked to contact their airlines for flight status updates.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.