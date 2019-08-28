Mother of Jennifer Dulos files motion seeking financial records from Fotis Dulos

(WTNH) — Gloria Farber the mother of Missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos filed a motion seeking all of Fotis Dulos’ corporate and individual financial records.

Dulos is looking to retain custody of his five kids from Farber. However, Farber claims Dulos doesn’t have the means to support his children, claiming Dulos has no source of income, has defaulted on mortgages, and owes her late husband’s estate more than $1.7 million.

Farber also claims Dulos has not contributed to child support payments in more than two years.

