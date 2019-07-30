Mother of Jennifer Dulos seeks to depose son-in-law’s girlfriend in civil case

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The mother of Jennifer Dulos is seeking to depose the girlfriend of her son-in-law in a civil suit.

The latest filings at Hartford Civil Court in the lawsuit against Fotis Dulos and his company reveal that Jennifer Dulos’ mother, Gloria Farber, is seeking to have Fotis Dulos’ girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, deposed on her involvement with the Fore Group.

The deposition was scheduled for Wednesday, July 31st, but it appears the defense has objected and Farber is now seeking a hearing on the motion to quash the subpoena.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May. Her estranged husband Fotis and his girlfriend, Troconis, have been charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in Jennifer’s disappearance.