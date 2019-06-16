Connecticut

Motorcycle accidents in Haddam and Cromwell under investigation

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 09:15 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 11:45 PM EDT

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) - Two motorcycle accidents on Saturday night are being investigated by police.

Route 154 in Haddam is closed in the area of Walkley Hill Road and Jailhill Road following an accident involving a single motorcycle just after 8 p.m.   State Police confirm someone has died from this accident.  Police continue to process the scene.  

Another motorcyle accident occured on Route 9 south in Cromwell between exits 19 and 16 around 8:15 p.m.   State Police say only the motorcylce was involved and the driver susptained a broken leg but otherwise was alert and conscious.  The left lane was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.   

